Indian enterprises highly vulnerable to cyber attacks, says expert

By CNBC-TV18

“On an averagem Indian enterprises get hacked twice as much as the global average. In fact the number of (cyber) attacks on the Indian enterprises is significantly higher," Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director, India & SAARC at Check Point Software Technologies, told CNBC-TV18.

According to Balasubramanian, Indian verticals related to education, government, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) stand the highest risk. The COVID-19 pandemic has also changed the way attacks were deployed, he said..

The percentage of attacks through emails has increased after 2020. Prior to 2020, the threat vector through email was about 36 percent, with the rest coming from the web. In the first half of 2022, the percentage of attacks from email has gone up to 89 percent, he said.

The successful completion of the 5G auction might also present a new landscape of digital threats. Balasubramanian believes that it is important to secure 5G devices and said all smart devices which are a part of the 5G ecosystem would be vulnerable. “Mobiles, smart devices will be at greatest risk post-5G," added Balasubramanian.

While commenting on India’s preparedness to battle cyber threats, he said the "level of preparedness and awareness from a policy, strategy, digitisation, is good”. The skill shortage in terms of cyber security could pose a significant challenge to the country.