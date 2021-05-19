Indian data centre sector to require $3.7 billion investment by 2023 to meet demand: JLL Updated : May 19, 2021 14:19:31 IST The industry is expected to grow exponentially to reach 1,007 MW by 2023 from its existing capacity of 447 MW. The increasing usage of e-commerce, EdTech and digital transactions placed the existing IT infrastructure of enterprises under pressure. Published : May 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply