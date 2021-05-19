Indian data centre sector to require $3.7 billion investment by 2023 to meet demand: JLL

India’s data centre sector will require an investment of $3.7 billion over the next three years in order to fulfil the 6 million sq ft greenfield development opportunity for the industry, a JLL report titled ‘2020 India Data Center Market Update’ said.

The industry is expected to grow exponentially to reach 1,007 MW by 2023 from its existing capacity of 447 MW. With the growing reliance on digital connectivity, demand is likely to ramp up further due to the imminent rollout of 5G rollout, IoT-linked devices, data localisation, and cloud adoption.

Mumbai and Chennai are expected to drive 73 percent of the sector’s total capacity addition during 2021-23, while other cities like Hyderabad and Delhi NCR emerging as new hotspots.

Robust expansion by global cloud players in the established markets of Mumbai and Pune continues owing to prevailing infrastructure, while new markets like Hyderabad are gaining momentum in this space.

“India’s data center industry is expected to add 560 MW during 2021-23 leading to a real estate requirement of 6 mn sq ft. The supply addition will be complemented by densification of racks and servers, sustainable energy sourcing and use of indigenous resources,” said Dr Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research & REIS (India), JLL.

Rising demand is leading operators to pursue ambitious expansion plans, while some are adopting the acquisition route to enter Indian markets. Various policies and reforms brought in by the government with an aim to turn India into a ‘Global Data Hub’ has provided necessary measures to achieve this goal, he added.

The increasing usage of e-commerce, EdTech and digital transactions placed the existing IT infrastructure of enterprises under pressure.

Overall data usage increased by 36 percent in 2020 due to increased usage of smartphones and fixed wireless access as per Nokia Mobile Broadband India Traffic Index 2021.

Enterprises have been upgrading their IT infrastructure by adopting hybrid models, given their budget constraints. Technology trends like 5G rollout, IoT-linked devices and AI will also result in stronger growth in demand.

“India’s colocation data center industry witnessed unprecedented absorption of 102 MW during 2020, notching higher absorption than most key markets of Europe and America. Fueled by longer-term trends of rising cloud adoption, increasing digitalisation and progressive legislation, we anticipate increased demand for colocation space nationwide,” said Rachit Mohan, Head, Data Center Advisory (India), JLL.

According to JLL, the rapid growth of the data center industry has led to increased energy consumption and environmental impact. Increasingly, global cloud players setting up bases in India aim to reduce their carbon footprint and are looking at data centers that provide sustainable energy alternatives and are entering renewable energy power contracts