  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology

Indian data centre sector to require $3.7 billion investment by 2023 to meet demand: JLL

Updated : May 19, 2021 14:19:31 IST

The industry is expected to grow exponentially to reach 1,007 MW by 2023 from its existing capacity of 447 MW.
The increasing usage of e-commerce, EdTech and digital transactions placed the existing IT infrastructure of enterprises under pressure.
Indian data centre sector to require $3.7 billion investment by 2023 to meet demand: JLL
Published : May 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

YouTube updates terms of service from June 1: All you need to know

YouTube updates terms of service from June 1: All you need to know

B.1.617 variant in Singapore: Key things to know about new COVID-19 strain affecting children

B.1.617 variant in Singapore: Key things to know about new COVID-19 strain affecting children

COVID-19 treatment: Over 1,300 O2 beds, about 530 ICU beds added in 12 AIIMS

COVID-19 treatment: Over 1,300 O2 beds, about 530 ICU beds added in 12 AIIMS

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement