Indian Cyber Security Solutions highlights challenges and opportunities in India's cyber security infrastructure

Indian Cyber Security Solutions (ICSS) recently shared the organisation’s insights on the current state of cyber security infrastructure in India with CNBC-TV18. It highlighted the challenges facing the industry, including cyber threats such as hacking, phishing, malware, and ransomware attacks, as well as a lack of investment and skilled professionals.

However, the Indian government has implemented various initiatives to improve cyber security infrastructure, including the creation of a national critical information infrastructure protection centre and a national coordinator for cyber security. The implementation of a national cyber security policy and public-private partnerships have also been encouraged.

ICSS highlighted several areas that need improvement, such as investing in cutting-edge cyber security tools and techniques, conducting regular security assessments and audits, increasing public-private collaboration, and creating awareness and education programmes for cyber security.

It was also noted that an increased budget allocation for cyber security would help the government invest in the latest cybersecurity technologies, solutions, and infrastructure, as well as provide opportunities for training and development of the workforce.

Looking towards the future, ICSS sees artificial intelligence and machine learning playing a significant role in real-time threat detection, prevention, and response. Cloud security and IoT security solutions will also become increasingly important as the number of connected devices grows.

ICSS emphasised the need for a skilled workforce and securing the systems and networks that support critical infrastructure. The ultimate vision for the cyber security sector in India is to create a secure digital environment that protects critical information and infrastructure and ensures the privacy and security of citizens' data.

With continued government support and investment in cyber security, India can strengthen its cyber security infrastructure and stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape.