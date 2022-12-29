This is how Indian Army's first ever two-storey 3D printed house for soldiers looks like

Construction work of the dwelling unit, which measures 71 square meters, was completed in just 12 weeks by utilising the 3D-printed foundation, walls and slabs. This unique house has ground plus one configuration.

The Indian Army, on Thursday, inaugurated its first two-storey 3D Printed House Dwelling Unit for soldiers at Ahmedabad Cantt. This newly 3D-printed house is a disaster-resilient structure that complies with Zone-3 earthquake specifications and green building norms.

(Source: Southern Command INDIAN ARMY)

This 3D printed house was completed on December 28 and constructed by the Military Engineering Services (MES) in collaboration with MiCoB Pvt Ltd, incorporating the latest 3D Rapid Construction Technology.

Construction work of the dwelling unit, which measures 71 square meters along with a garage, was completed in 12 weeks by utilising the 3D-printed foundation, walls and slabs. This unique house has ground plus one configuration.

(Source: Southern Command INDIAN ARMY)

According to the Ministry of Defence, “The 3-D printed houses are symbolic of the modern-day rapid construction efforts to cater for growing accommodation requirements of the Armed Forces personnel.” This structure also stands testament to the commitment of the Indian Army in fostering the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,’ added the ministry.

The Army also revealed that the technique utilises a concrete 3D printer that accepts a computerised three-dimensional design and fabricates a 3D structure in a layer-by-layer manner by extruding a specialised type of concrete specifically designed for the purpose.

Indian Army’s Ahmedabad-based Golden Katar Division has been instrumental in pursuing the project with various applications, even in operations, the report revealed.

Earlier, Indian Army units have dovetailed 3D printing technology in constructing pre-casted permanent defences and overhead protection meant for operations. Currently, these structures are being validated for one year and incorporated in all terrains, with the recent one being in Ladakh.