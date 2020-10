Multiple Indian app developers have asked Google to lower its 30 percent fee on in-app purchases of digital goods, during a meeting with the global team of Google Play on Wednesday, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Google held its first industry meeting with Indian app developers on October 21 following weeks of backlash by the Indian startup community over its Play Store billing policy, which was also put forth before the IT Ministry and the Competition Commission of India.

"Some developers who joined the webinar did raise concern about the 30 percent commission, and asked if it can be lowered," a person privy to the meeting said.

"Google said it was hearing out issues raised by developers and will hold more such meetings to discuss the policy," the source added.

The webinar was conducted by Kunal Soni, Director of Business Development, Apps and Games for India, Southeast Asia and Australia and New Zealand at Google Play, Christina Schaengold, Senior Policy Specialist with Google Play, and Saikat Chatterjee, Senior Policy Program Manager.

Google is expected to hold another webinar on the issue on November 3.

The company did not respond to specific queries on the meeting.

In a statement on Tuesday, Google had confirmed that it was holding these workshops with Indian app developers.

"We are committed to working closely with the developer ecosystem, to help them better understand and implement our policies. As conveyed earlier, we are kicking off policy workshops with developers across India to enable greater access to our teams, and to get a deeper understanding of the unique needs of developers in India. These efforts are in line with our objectives to work together with the ecosystem, and grow together," Google had said.

This follows Google’s announcement on October 5 that it was deferring the policy for Indian developers by six months to April 2022. The policy will come into effect in other regions from October 2021.

Google had also said it would hold policy workshops, 'listening sessions' with Indian startups, and the upcoming meeting seems to be in line with this announcement.

Moreover, Google has held one-on-one discussions with several startups over the past few weeks to discuss the issue, as per sources. They have reached out to players such as PhonePe, Razorpay among others.

"We did speak to Google last week and shared our concerns. We have not been invited to any webinar though," a PhonePe spokesperson said.

What is Google's new Play Store policy?

Google's Play Store billing policy entails a 30% fee on all in-app purchases of digital goods. All payments for in-app purchases of digital goods will need to be routed through Google's Play Store billing platform.

Google defines digital goods subscriptions for digital content and services, purchase of gaming characters/lives, among other things.

The policy will kick in for all developers except in India from October 2021.