India yet to approve eligible candidates more than 15 months after scheme was notified

Vedanta has maintained that there is no change in its commitment to invest Rs 1.54 lakh crore in setting up a fabrication facility in Gujarat.

More than 15 months after the Rs 76,000 crore PLI scheme for semiconductors was notified by the government, eligible candidates are still awaiting approval. While the government has indicated that there is no fixed timeline for approval, sources have revealed that the approval process is in the advanced stages.

One of the companies that has applied for approval is Vedanta, which has expressed confidence in securing the necessary approvals. The company has maintained that there is no change in its commitment to invest Rs 1.54 lakh crore in setting up a fabrication facility in Gujarat. According to Vedanta, subject to government approval, construction of the semiconductors fab facility in Gujarat will begin before the end of 2023.

Vedanta told CNBC-TV18 that it plans to begin with a pilot project using 5,000 wafers, which will be scaled up to a maximum capacity of 40,000. The company has also confirmed that it is making “satisfactory progress” on the licensing agreements with multiple technology partners. Vedanta-Foxconn says it has full access to world-class manufacturing and auto-grade technology, and the company is committed to its investment plans.

According to government sources, the approval process is in the advanced stages, and there is no fixed timeline for approval. However, Vedanta said that the approval is expected soon. Sources also added that the government is taking its time to ensure that the candidates are technically proficient. The MOU with the US is expected to bring gains, and India is likely to see interest as part of the semiconductor supply chain.

If approved, the Vedanta project is expected to create 80,000 to 100,000 jobs. The company expects to begin construction on the semiconductor facility in Gujarat by the fourth quarter of 2023, and production is likely to begin by 2027. Vedanta has not provided any update on the finalisation of the technology transfer agreement with Euro chip maker STMicroelectronics.