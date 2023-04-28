India yet to approve eligible candidates more than 15 months after scheme was notified

2 Min(s) Read
Vedanta has maintained that there is no change in its commitment to invest Rs 1.54 lakh crore in setting up a fabrication facility in Gujarat.
More than 15 months after the Rs 76,000 crore PLI scheme for semiconductors was notified by the government, eligible candidates are still awaiting approval. While the government has indicated that there is no fixed timeline for approval, sources have revealed that the approval process is in the advanced stages.
One of the companies that has applied for approval is Vedanta, which has expressed confidence in securing the necessary approvals. The company has maintained that there is no change in its commitment to invest Rs 1.54 lakh crore in setting up a fabrication facility in Gujarat. According to Vedanta, subject to government approval, construction of the semiconductors fab facility in Gujarat will begin before the end of 2023.
Vedanta told CNBC-TV18 that it plans to begin with a pilot project using 5,000 wafers, which will be scaled up to a maximum capacity of 40,000. The company has also confirmed that it is making “satisfactory progress” on the licensing agreements with multiple technology partners. Vedanta-Foxconn says it has full access to world-class manufacturing and auto-grade technology, and the company is committed to its investment plans.