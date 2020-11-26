Technology India wearables mkt sees 165% growth; shipments touch 11.8 mn units in Q3: IDC Updated : November 26, 2020 07:25 PM IST The India wearables market - including products like smartwatches and earbuds - posted the highest quarterly shipment to date. The wearables segment, which had clocked shipment of 4.4 million in the September 2019 quarter, saw strong demand for earwear devices and watches that propelled this growth, IDC said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.