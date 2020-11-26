Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
India wearables mkt sees 165% growth; shipments touch 11.8 mn units in Q3: IDC

Updated : November 26, 2020 07:25 PM IST

The India wearables market - including products like smartwatches and earbuds - posted the highest quarterly shipment to date.
The wearables segment, which had clocked shipment of 4.4 million in the September 2019 quarter, saw strong demand for earwear devices and watches that propelled this growth, IDC said.
