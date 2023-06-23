CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsExclusive | Confident India US partnership will shape the future of AI, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Exclusive | Confident India-US partnership will shape the future of AI, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Exclusive | Confident India-US partnership will shape the future of AI, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Daanish Anand  Jun 23, 2023 3:38:29 PM IST (Updated)

Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government is clearly focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and will work in multiple ways in partnering with the US. The government is building an AI India ecosystem & currently, the technology is in the early stages in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States has been more than historic. With the Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between General Electric (GE) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for jet engine production, both countries have also partnered on various other avenues.

India and the United States will have a deeper collaboration in developing technology, collaboration on cybersecurity and the space sector. However, the biggest collaboration between both countries is in the semiconductor sector.
US based Micron Technology Inc on Thursday announced setting up a $2.75-billion semiconductor testing and assembly facility in India. This is the first approval under the government’s ambitious $10-billion Semicon incentive plan. The Union Cabinet had recently given its approval for the same.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X