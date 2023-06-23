India and US launch $2 million tech grant for AI, quantum technologies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden announced a $2 million grant program for AI and quantum technologies, aiming to foster collaboration between the two countries. They also emphasised the importance of high-performance computing, quantum technology and responsible AI development.

In a joint statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, the United States and India announced a $2 million grant program for artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

The grant program is part of the U.S.-India Science and Technology Endowment fund and aims to foster collaboration between the two countries in emerging technologies.

In the statement, the world leaders encouraged public-private collaborations to develop high-performance computing (HPC) facilities in India and pledged to lower barriers to US exports of HPC technology and source code.

President Biden and Prime Minister Modi also welcomed the establishment of a joint Indo-U.S. Quantum Coordination Mechanism to facilitate collaboration among industry, academia and government in the field of quantum technology.

Both countries will work towards a comprehensive Quantum Information Science and Technology agreement and sustain and grow quantum training and exchange programs.

The leaders acknowledged the opportunities and risks associated with AI and committed to developing joint and international collaboration on trustworthy and responsible AI. They also applauded Google's intent to continue investing through its $10 billion India Digitization Fund, including in early-stage Indian startups.

Furthermore, they highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation on cutting-edge scientific infrastructure. The Indian Department of Atomic Energy has made a $140 million in-kind contribution to the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Laboratory for the collaborative development of the Proton Improvement Plan-II Accelerator.