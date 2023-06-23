CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsIndia and US launch $2 million tech grant for AI, quantum technologies

India and US launch $2 million tech grant for AI, quantum technologies

India and US launch $2 million tech grant for AI, quantum technologies
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 10:20:41 AM IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden announced a $2 million grant program for AI and quantum technologies, aiming to foster collaboration between the two countries. They also emphasised the importance of high-performance computing, quantum technology and responsible AI development.

In a joint statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, the United States and India announced a $2 million grant program for artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

The grant program is part of the U.S.-India Science and Technology Endowment fund and aims to foster collaboration between the two countries in emerging technologies.
In the statement, the world leaders encouraged public-private collaborations to develop high-performance computing (HPC) facilities in India and pledged to lower barriers to US exports of HPC technology and source code.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X