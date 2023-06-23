India and US launch $2 million tech grant for AI, quantum technologies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden announced a $2 million grant program for AI and quantum technologies, aiming to foster collaboration between the two countries. They also emphasised the importance of high-performance computing, quantum technology and responsible AI development.

In a joint statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, the United States and India announced a $2 million grant program for artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

The grant program is part of the U.S.-India Science and Technology Endowment fund and aims to foster collaboration between the two countries in emerging technologies.

In the statement, the world leaders encouraged public-private collaborations to develop high-performance computing (HPC) facilities in India and pledged to lower barriers to US exports of HPC technology and source code.