    Hometechnology News

    India, UK lead 26 countries in counter-ransomware exercises

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The exercise has been facilitated by BAE Systems via the Immersive Labs platform, and the scenario has been written specifically for the participants based on Threat Intelligence and operational experiences.

    India’s National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the UK Government, in collaboration with BAE Systems, successfully conducted a cybersecurity exercise for 26 countries as part of the International Counter Ransomware Initiativeˀ— Resilience Working Group which is being led by India under the leadership of National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC).
    The exercise has been facilitated by BAE Systems via the Immersive Labs platform, and the scenario has been written specifically for the participants based on Threat Intelligence and operational experiences.
    The theme of the exercise is based on Energy Sector in which the respective National Cyber Crisis Management Teams of the CRI Partner Nations will have to deal with a ransomware attack on multiple electricity distribution companies.
    These companies are responsible for the distribution of electricity to domestic customers and are the last link to the public supply. The exercise explores the complexity of decision-making around response to ransomware on Critical National Infrastructure.
    There are over 26 invitees, from CRI Partner Nations and their respective organisations; including Cyber Security, National Crisis Management, National Security Policy, Critical National Infrastructure, and Law Enforcement Agencies.
    The aim to organise this virtual Cyber Exercise on Ransomware Resilience is to simulate a large, wide-spread cybersecurity incident affecting organisations within a country. This exercise has been designed to support the mission of the CRI, and aims to allow participating CRI Members to test their capability to respond to a major ransomware incident; Demonstrates the benefit of sharing information and collaborating during a major incident; provide opportunities for the CRI Nations to share their approaches to countering ransomware.
    Tags

    BAE Systems India (Services)National Security Council Secretariatransomware

