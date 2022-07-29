India among top 5 countries to issue content-blocking orders to Twitter

In its latest transparency report, Twitter said that India made the highest number of legal demands globally to remove content posted by verified journalists and news outlets on the platform from July to December 2021.

India was only behind the US in seeking Twitter account information, accounting for 19 percent of global information requests. It was among the top five countries to issue content-blocking orders to Twitter during the period for all kinds of users.

According to Twitter, 349 accounts of verified journalists and news outlets around the world were subject to 326 legal demands to remove content, a 103 percent increase in the number of accounts since the previous period (January-June 2021).

"This spike is largely attributed to legal demands submitted by India (114), Turkey (78), Russia (55), and Pakistan (48)," it said. India topped this list for January-June 2021 as well. In that timeframe, India had made 89 of the total 231 such demands the platform received globally.

Twitter said 'legal demands' include a combination of court orders and other formal demands to remove content, from both governmental entities and lawyers representing individuals. Without giving details, 17 tweets from verified journalists and news outlets globally were withheld during the second half of 2021 as compared to 11 tweets withheld during January-June.

Twitter also received the second highest number of government legal requests for providing account information of users from India, after the US.

Globally, Twitter received 11,460 requests. Giving details of legal demands made from India, Twitter said a total of 3,992, or eight percent of 47,572 worldwide, requests to remove content from its platform were made in the second half of 2021. These included 23 court orders and 3,969 other legal demands.

During this period, Twitter withheld 88 accounts and 303 tweets in India. As per Twitter guidelines, 'government information requests' include both emergency and routine legal demands for account information issued by law enforcement and other government agencies.

'Routine requests' (aka non-emergency requests) are legal demands issued by government or law enforcement authorities (e.g., subpoenas, court orders, search warrants) that compel Twitter to turn over account information. Twitter said it may disclose account information to law enforcement agencies in response to a valid 'emergency request' if it is provided with sufficient information to support a good faith belief that there is an imminent threat involving danger of death or serious physical injury to a person, and it has information relevant to averting or mitigating the threat.

"Maintaining its position among the top five requesters, the Indian authorities continued to submit a significant number of legal demands this reporting period, which also included a high volume of URLs," it said. On 'preservation requests', it said global government preservation requests increased by 10 percent, while accounts specified increased by 19 per cent during this reporting period.

The US (34 percent) and India (51 percent) together accounted for 85 percent of all global preservation requests. 'Preservation requests' refer to government and law enforcement requests made in accordance with relevant law that require Twitter to maintain the specified account data pending the issuance of a valid legal process to obtain that data.