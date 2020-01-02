India tops global list of TikTok takedown requests
Updated : January 02, 2020 01:34 PM IST
The Indian government sent 107 requests for user data as well as 11 requests to take down content or accounts on TikTok.
Further, TikTok says there were 11 content removal requests, specifying nine accounts, from the Indian government. Of these requests, the ByteDance-owned app removed or restricted eight accounts and took action on four posts.
India comfortably topped the list and was followed by the United States with 68 requests.
