India to table Digital Personal Data Protection bill on August 3

The bill makes it illegal for any private or public body to use an individual's data without their explicit consent. It highlights the importance of protecting personal information and includes provisions for its use in national security and judicial processes.

The Centre will table the Digital Personal Data Protection bill on Wednesday, August 3 in Parliament, as per a Lok Sabha document.

The bill, aimed at safeguarding personal data, was approved by the Cabinet in July. It was initially introduced in Parliament on December 11, 2019, with the intention of ensuring the protection of private data belonging to individuals across the country. The bill outlines stringent provisions regarding data protection, data sharing, and data storage.

However, there have been discussions about potentially weakening the Data Protection Bill , which has raised concerns among privacy activists. It would be interesting to observe how these concerns are addressed through the parliamentary processes.

