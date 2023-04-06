India to set up fact-checker organisation to flag false info relating to govt, says Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The rules require that intermediaries have an obligation to take down content when reported or on their own if they are to enjoy safe harbour status under section 79, minister Rajeev Chandrashekar said.

The Information Technology Ministry will notify an organisation that will work as a fact checker for content related to the government online and on intermediaries, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

As per the new IT rules, intermediaries are required to take down objectionable content if they want to enjoy safe-harbour status. This means that if an intermediary, such as a website or an app, wants to be protected from legal action related to the content posted by its users, it must remove any content that is deemed objectionable.

While releasing final guidelines for online gaming, the minister said that the final rule is still in the works.

“Government has decided to notify an entity through Meity and that organisation then would be the fact checker for all aspects of content online and on intermediaries that are related to the government,” Chandrasekhar said.

The rules require that intermediaries have an obligation to take down content when reported or on their own if they are to enjoy safe harbour status under section 79, Chandrashekar said, adding that this was not an attempt to censor.

Under the new rules, the government and fact-checking agencies can request the takedown of content from intermediaries. If an intermediary chooses to continue hosting objectionable content, it will have to deal with complaints in court.

The government has notified rules for online gaming under the IT rules of 2021.

