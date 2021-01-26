  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

India to impose permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok: Reports

Updated : January 26, 2021 10:19 AM IST

A ban was imposed on video app TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps in June.
When it first imposed the ban, the Indian government gave the 59 apps a chance to explain their position on compliance with privacy and security requirements.
India to impose permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok: Reports

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus Latest Updates: 9,102 new COVID-19 cases in India, 117 more deaths; active cases at 1,77,266

Coronavirus Latest Updates: 9,102 new COVID-19 cases in India, 117 more deaths; active cases at 1,77,266

Irdai asks insurers to offer standard annuity product Saral Pension from April 1

Irdai asks insurers to offer standard annuity product Saral Pension from April 1

L&T Q3FY21 operationally stronger than expectations but revenue down 1.8%

L&T Q3FY21 operationally stronger than expectations but revenue down 1.8%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement