Technology India to impose permanent ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok: Reports Updated : January 26, 2021 10:19 AM IST A ban was imposed on video app TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps in June. When it first imposed the ban, the Indian government gave the 59 apps a chance to explain their position on compliance with privacy and security requirements.