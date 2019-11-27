India to cross 300 foreign satellite launch mark

Till date India with its PSLV rocket has put into orbit 297 foreign satellites.
When the PSLV rocket on Wednesday puts into orbit 13 American nano satellites then the total number of foreign satellites that India has launched will touch 310.
The 1,625 kg Cartosat-3, India's new earth observation satellite will send sharp, clear images for urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover and also for strategic/defence purposes.
