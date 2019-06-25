Technology
India sold over 204 million WiFi devices in 2018: Report
Updated : June 25, 2019 10:05 PM IST
According to market research firm techARC, WiFi sale of enabled devices is expected to grow at 8 per cent in 2019 with sales touching 221 million units, primarily led by smart and connected devices for home and office automation.
In terms of active user base, the research firm estimates India is having close to 600 million consumer devices being used for communication, productivity, entertainment and other smart and connected use cases.
