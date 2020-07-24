Business India smartphone shipment falls 51% to 18 mn units in June quarter: Counterpoint Updated : July 24, 2020 03:49 PM IST The COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown had resulted in zero shipments during April. However, the market is starting to return to normal. Smartphone vendors had shipped a little over 31 million units in the March 2020 quarter, and 37 million units in the June 2019 quarter, as per previous Counterpoint reports. OnePlus regained its top position in the premium market (over Rs 30,000 segment), while Apple remained the leading brand in the ultra-premium segment (over Rs 45,000). Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply