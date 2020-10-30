Technology India Smartphone Market: Q3 clocks highest-ever shipments; Samsung recaptures top spot Updated : October 30, 2020 01:41 PM IST Samsung led the Indian smartphone market with 24 percent shipment share for the first time since Q3 2018. According to Counterpoint the Indian mobile handset market grew 8 percent YoY in Q3 2020 due to strong consumer demand in the smartphone segment and strong sales of feature phones. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.