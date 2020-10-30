India Smartphone Market: Q3 clocks highest-ever shipments​; Samsung recaptures top spot

India’s smartphone shipments grew 9 percent YoY to reach over 53 million units in Q3 2020, said the latest research from Counterpoint Market Monitor service.

This push from the brands was led by pent-up demand due to the lockdown and strong sales in online platforms, which made it the highest-ever shipment in a quarter for the Indian smartphone market.

Samsung led the Indian smartphone market with 24 percent shipment share for the first time since Q3 2018. Xiaomi followed closely with 23 percent share and remained the top online brand.

According to Counterpoint the Indian mobile handset market grew 8 percent YoY in Q3 2020 due to strong consumer demand in the smartphone segment and strong sales of feature phones.red

The feature phone market registered a 5 percent YoY growth in Q3 2020 with itel being the No-1 brand followed by Samsung and Lava.

Here’s a market summary of the top OEMs:

1. Samsung became the leading brand in the India's smartphone market after two years with 32 percent YoY growth. It was also the fastest brand to recover, surpassing the pre-COVID levels in Q3 2020.

This strong performance was the result of multiple strategies, including effective supply chain and touching various price points through new launches. Samsung’s aggressive push in online channels, with the highest ever online contribution within its portfolio, helped it regain the No-1 spot.

2. Xiaomi slipped to No-2 position for the first time since Q3 2018 with 4 percent YoY decline. Manufacturing constraints due to the COVID-19 situation affected its supply chain, leading to a supply-demand gap.

Given the ramped-up manufacturing, strong demand for the Redmi 9 and Note 9 series, aggressive product strategy and growing offline presence, we believe Xiaomi will come back strongly in the coming quarter.

3. VIVO grew 4 percent YoY and retained its No-3 in Q3, driven by strong demand for its Y-series models in offline channels.

In Q3 2020, it entered the premium market with the X50 series and was the first OEM to launch a gimbal camera that got positive feedback from consumers.

4. Apple led the premium segment (>Rs 30,000 ~$400) surpassing OnePlus even before its flagship launch, driven by strong demand for its iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 11.

Its upcoming flagship iPhone 12 will further strengthen its position in the coming quarter.

5. OnePlus remained the top brand in the affordable premium segment (Rs 30,000-Rs 45,000 ~ $400-$600), driven by OnePlus 8 sales. It re-entered the upper mid-tier (INR 20,000 – INR 30,000 ~ $270-$400) with its Nord series. The OnePlus Nord became the best-selling model in this series in the initial quarter of launch.

6. realme also grew 4 percent YoY in Q3 2020 as it was able to manage supply issues with increased production. It focused on the budget segment with multiple C-series launches to leverage the pent-up demand. It's Narzo series also gained significant attention and was a successful addition to the portfolio.

realme shipments grew 52 percent YoY in the mid-tier segment, driven by the realme 6 and 7 series. It also retained its leadership position on Flipkart.

7. OPPO shipments grew 30 percent YoY in Q3 2020 due to the demand for its budget segment devices, the A12 and A11k, along with the recently launched A52, A53 2020 and F15 in the offline segment.

8. Poco crossed 1 million smartphone units for the first time, driven by its new launches – M2, M2 Pro and X3.

9. Transsion Group brands (Itel, Infinix and Tecno) regained their market share in Q3 2020, registering 73 percent YoY growth. Transsion brands remained strong in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, and rural India, capturing fourth position in the overall handset market.

It got a spot in top-5 brands in the budget segment (Rs 6,000 – Rs 10,000 ~$80-$135), driven by the newly launched Tecno Spark 6 Air and Itel Vision 1.