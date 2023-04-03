India set to curb tech giants' discretion with Digital Competition Law, potentially benefiting homegrown startups

The Digital Competition Law can set a limit on listing charges and increase strictness on pre-loaded apps. Currently, the listing charge for apps is 26 percent, which can be reduced to 10-15 percent.

Tech giants like Google, Meta, Twitter, and Apple may face a major setback as the government is reportedly preparing to make strict laws to curb the discretion of tech companies regarding listing charges and pre-loaded apps.

According to CNBC-Awaaz sources, after the laws come into effect, homegrown startups like Zomato and Paytm may also get significant relief. It is reported that the committee headed by the secretary of the company affairs department can soon release a draft of the Digital Competition Law.

The Digital Competition Law can set a limit on listing charges and increase strictness on pre-loaded apps. Currently, the listing charge for apps is 26 percent, which can be reduced to 10-15 percent.

In fact, through this law, the government can ensure that there is no discrimination against homegrown startups and that the discretion of tech giants are also curbed. Companies like Google, Meta, Twitter, and Apple will not be able to give preference to their apps in search and ranking.

The draft of this law also proposes that these companies cannot prioritise and promote on their own platforms. The proposed law includes provisions to prevent this as well.

According to sources, a consensus has been reached on this in the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Corporate Affairs. This committee is preparing a draft for the new Digit Competition Law, which can be issued soon. After getting the final approval of this draft, this bill can also be presented in Parliament during the monsoon session.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has constituted a 10-member committee under the chairmanship of the Secretary. Since February 6, 2023, this committee has talked to representatives of big tech companies, industry associations and startups in the meetings till now.

Through this proposed law, the government is preparing to promote competition, innovation as well as consumer protection in India's digital economy. India's digital economy is expected to reach $1 trillion by the year 2025-26.

Also Read: Italian data protection agency probesChatGPT over suspected breach of data collection rules