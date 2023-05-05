India sees 18% increase in weekly cyber attacks in Q1 2023: Report

India experienced an even greater surge, with the average weekly attacks per organisation increasing by 18 percent year-over-year to 2,108.

The first quarter of 2023 saw a significant increase in cyber attacks worldwide, with each organisation facing an average of 1,248 attacks per week, a rise of seven percent compared to the corresponding period in 2022, according to Check Point Research (CPR). India experienced an even greater surge, with the average weekly attacks per organisation increasing by 18 percent year-over-year to 2,108.

CPR's report reveals that cybercriminals are continuing to find new ways to weaponise legitimate tools, including leveraging the critical unauthorised RCE Vulnerability in the “Microsoft Message Queuing” service and Trojanizing the 3CXDesktop app for a supply chain attack. Additionally, the team discovered the fastest-ever encrypting ransomware, highlighting the need for companies to remain vigilant and focus on developing and implementing a comprehensive security strategy.

The education and research sector was hit the hardest by cyberattacks, with institutions struggling to secure extended networks and access points during the shift to remote learning. The retail and wholesale sector saw the highest year-over-year increase of 49 percent, with an average of 1,079 attacks per week.

The report also revealed that one out of every 31 organisations worldwide experienced a ransomware attack on a weekly basis, with the government and military sector being the most heavily targeted. Meanwhile, the finance and banking sector saw the second-highest number of attacks, indicating a 32 percent increase from the previous year.

The APAC (Asia-Pacific) region experienced the most significant (year-over-year) increase in average weekly attacks per organisation, with a surge of 16 percent, reaching an average of 1,835 attacks per organisation, followed by the North American region, which saw a nine percent (year-over-year) increase coming to 950 average weekly attacks per organisation.

The report also highlights the growing recognition of the dangers posed by cyberattacks and their consequences, with many countries introducing regulations and policies aimed at improving incident reporting, information disclosure, and oversight.

In the United States, cybersecurity regulations have recently been revised, and regulators are currently considering proposals aimed at improving incident reporting, information disclosure, oversight, and the modernisation of outdated legislation.