India sees 18% increase in weekly cyber attacks in Q1 2023: Report

2 Min(s) Read
The first quarter of 2023 saw a significant increase in cyber attacks worldwide, with each organisation facing an average of 1,248 attacks per week, a rise of seven percent compared to the corresponding period in 2022, according to Check Point Research (CPR). India experienced an even greater surge, with the average weekly attacks per organisation increasing by 18 percent year-over-year to 2,108.
CPR's report reveals that cybercriminals are continuing to find new ways to weaponise legitimate tools, including leveraging the critical unauthorised RCE Vulnerability in the “Microsoft Message Queuing” service and Trojanizing the 3CXDesktop app for a supply chain attack. Additionally, the team discovered the fastest-ever encrypting ransomware, highlighting the need for companies to remain vigilant and focus on developing and implementing a comprehensive security strategy.
The education and research sector was hit the hardest by cyberattacks, with institutions struggling to secure extended networks and access points during the shift to remote learning. The retail and wholesale sector saw the highest year-over-year increase of 49 percent, with an average of 1,079 attacks per week.