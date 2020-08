India is now the second largest market for Zoom, after the US, according to Eric S Yuan, CEO of Zoom. Founded in 2011, the platform has seen boom in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic as people took to working from home and schools moved online.

Between January and April, the video conferencing platform has seen a 6,700 percent growth in free user sign ups in India. "I think Zoom will have great DNA in India", Yuan said, at TiE’s India Internet Day Summit, as Zoom’s COO Aparna Bawa and President of Product and Engineering Velchamy Sankarlingam are of Indian origin.

In July, Zoom announced that it would be setting up a new technology centre in Bengaluru and hire key talent over the next few years to expand its presence in India.

While the platform continues to report an unprecedented increase in usage, it has been under attack on privacy and security issues.

Earlier this year, incidents of ‘zoom bombing’ surfaced after the FBI said it has received multiple reports of Zoom conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language during sessions in schools and colleges. The incident led to an apology by Yuan and a disclosure that the service was not end-to-end encrypted yet.

“The crisis has completely changed our user base dynamics. My biggest mistake as a CEO was that we did not have an IT team for online classes. We shared the meeting ID without any password and that was a huge mistake. We should have also played a role of IT for these schools and for our first time users” Said Yuan.

The video conferencing company offers free services K-12 schools in around 25 countries, including India. With 18 data centres in different parts of the world, most of the revenue still comes from North America, primarily US and Canada. Europe is a nascent market while the India business is growing.

Talking about the future of Zoom, Yuan said that he wants the company to expand more globally and introduces new features for enterprise businesses as well as first-time new users. The platform saw an uptick in new use cases like telemedicine, online classes, happy hours zoom wedding and others.

“We are not there yet, but in future plan to have features like real time language translation using artificial intelligence, and features that allow users smell, touch and more, giving work from home a better experience than face to face meetings’

Recalling his days as Vice President at Cisco Webex, Yuan said, “I was 27 and Corporate Vice President of Cisco-WebEx. It was a year before I left the company when in the feedback we came to know that WebEx did not have a single happy customer. So I felt embarrassed. The WebEx Cisco collaboration wasn’t a good service to customers.”