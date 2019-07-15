Technology
India scores low in consumer understanding of Artificial Intelligence
Updated : July 15, 2019 08:35 PM IST
In Asia Pacific, Singapore leads the region in overall AI readiness with a score of 63, followed by Hong Kong (56.5) and India (50.2), revealed the Salesforce's "Asia Pacific AI Readiness Index".
The "Index" showed that despite great awareness, consumers do not necessarily understand the way AI technologies work.
