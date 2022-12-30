India may review stance on China investments on concerns of other nations reaping benefits from China plus one

The government is concerned about countries like Vietnam benefiting from China plus one and is reviewing the stance on Chinese investments to ensure that global companies consider relocating to India, according to sources.
The government is concerned about countries like Vietnam benefiting from China plus one and is reviewing the stance on Chinese investments to ensure that global companies consider relocating to India, according to sources.
Recommended ArticlesView All
These five stocks doubled in 2022 and boosted these mutual fund houses holding them exclusively
IST5 Min(s) Read
MSMEs: Will 2023 be about survival or growth?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Quant MF’s Sandeep Tandon reveals his success mantra — talks about big sector themes for 2023
IST2 Min(s) Read
Do YouTubers need to pay income tax? What about minors?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Many global companies are keen to explore manufacturing in India but want to continue a joint venture with existing Chinese partners. One such company is tech giant Apple, which is keen that China’s BYD, key iPad assemblers, be allowed to ink a joint venture with an Indian entity to move iPad production to India.
Investments and joint ventures from Chinese companies seen a slowdown after India imposed restrictions in April 2020. The government might also consider allowing Chinese investments and joint ventures in India for intermediate products and in select sectors where India does not have the technological expertise.
Recently the government has considered 13 to 14 joint ventures with Chinese firms in the mobile phone and electronics sector
Vietnam has emerged as a top alternative to China for high-tech electronics manufacturing. It is Apple's sixth biggest supplier after China, Japan, US, Taiwan and South Korea. The number of Apple's suppliers in Vietnam increased from 14 in 2018 to 21 in 2020.
Google also seems to be considering shifting the assembly of its Pixel 7 smartphones from China to Vietnam. Samsung has invested $19 billion in Vietnam since 2008 and an additional $3.3 billion in semiconductors.
Vietnam has free trade agreements with 56 economies and offers a wide base in electronics manufacturing.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!