India may review stance on China investments on concerns of other nations reaping benefits from China plus one

The government is concerned about countries like Vietnam benefiting from China plus one and is reviewing the stance on Chinese investments to ensure that global companies consider relocating to India, according to sources.

Many global companies are keen to explore manufacturing in India but want to continue a joint venture with existing Chinese partners. One such company is tech giant Apple, which is keen that China’s BYD, key iPad assemblers, be allowed to ink a joint venture with an Indian entity to move iPad production to India.

Investments and joint ventures from Chinese companies seen a slowdown after India imposed restrictions in April 2020. The government might also consider allowing Chinese investments and joint ventures in India for intermediate products and in select sectors where India does not have the technological expertise.

Recently the government has considered 13 to 14 joint ventures with Chinese firms in the mobile phone and electronics sector

Vietnam has emerged as a top alternative to China for high-tech electronics manufacturing. It is Apple's sixth biggest supplier after China, Japan, US, Taiwan and South Korea. The number of Apple's suppliers in Vietnam increased from 14 in 2018 to 21 in 2020.

Google also seems to be considering shifting the assembly of its Pixel 7 smartphones from China to Vietnam. Samsung has invested $19 billion in Vietnam since 2008 and an additional $3.3 billion in semiconductors.