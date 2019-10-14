#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
India receives 5 lakh cybersecurity alerts daily, says report

Updated : October 14, 2019 05:18 PM IST

According to a joint KPMG in India-Indian Mobile Congress-COAI report released on the first day of "IMC 2019" here, organizations need to be open with consumers about their data being collected as cybercrimes grow.
The impact of a data breach to an organisation averaged $3.9 million globally in 2018; it was around $1.83 million in India last year.
