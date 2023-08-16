In 2022, 98 percent of all mobile phone shipments from India were locally made. This was a staggering leap from the mere 19 percent at the inception of the current government in 2014.

The ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Central government has propelled the cumulative shipments of domestically manufactured mobile phones past the 2-billion mark during the period of 2014-2022. According to a report by global research firm Counterpoint, India registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23 percent in mobile phone shipments.

The surge in demand within the country, increasing digital literacy and strategic governmental support have been driving this growth, the report added.

With these developments, India has now ascended to the position of the world's second-largest mobile phone producer. In order to boost local manufacturing the government has launched several initiatives including the Phased Manufacturing Program (PMP), Make in India, Production Linked Incentive (PLI), and the Atma-Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) . These schemes in recent years have helped to increase mobile phone manufacturing domestically.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint, highlighted that local manufacturing has significantly expanded over the years to meet the escalating domestic demand. In 2022, 98 percent of all mobile phone shipments from India were locally made. This was a staggering leap from the mere 19 percent at the inception of the current government in 2014.

The transformation is also reflected in increased local value addition, which now averages over 15 percent, an improvement from the low single-digit figures eight years ago, the report added.

Pathak further noted that the country has witnessed a burgeoning ecosystem with companies establishing manufacturing units for both mobile phones and components. This trend has led to increased investments, job opportunities and the overall development of the industry.

Building on these achievements, the Indian government is now aiming to leverage its diverse range of schemes to position the nation as a ‘semiconductor manufacturing and export hub’.

“Going forward, we may see increasing production, especially for smartphones, as India gears to bridge the urban-rural digital divide and also become a mobile phone exporting powerhouse,” Pathak said.

Prachir Singh, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint, elaborated on the initiatives undertaken by the Indian government to fuel this journey in the Counterpoint report.

He said that under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, strategies such as the Phased Manufacturing Program and the gradual elevation of import duties on fully assembled units and key components have been employed to boost local production and value addition.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme , introduced under the Atma-Nirbhar Bharat campaign, spanning 14 sectors including mobile phone manufacturing, has further stimulated growth.

This comprehensive approach has resulted in an upsurge in exports from India.

The government's focus is shifting towards positioning India as a semiconductor powerhouse, the report mentioned. The proposal of a semiconductor PLI scheme and significant infrastructure investment totaling $1.4 trillion underscores the commitment to fostering an even more robust manufacturing ecosystem within the nation.