Hometechnology news

India raises incentives for setting up semiconductor fabs

India raises incentives for setting up semiconductor fabs

1 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

Mini

So far, the incentive was for 65 nanometres but now this restriction has been removed and all sizes will be covered.

The Modified Scheme for Setting up of Semiconductor Fabs in India has raised a 50 percent flat incentive for all categories. The government had earlier announced 30 to 50 percent incentives for different categories.
So far, the incentive was for 65 nanometres but now this restriction has been removed and all sizes will be covered.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

semiconductors

Previous Article

Elon Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle soon

Next Article

Thai firm Translucia enters India, selects Sunovatech for $3 bn metaverse project