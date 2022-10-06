India raises incentives for setting up semiconductor fabs

By Pihu Yadav

So far, the incentive was for 65 nanometres but now this restriction has been removed and all sizes will be covered.

The Modified Scheme for Setting up of Semiconductor Fabs in India has raised a 50 percent flat incentive for all categories. The government had earlier announced 30 to 50 percent incentives for different categories.

