    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    India raises incentives for setting up semiconductor fabs

    India raises incentives for setting up semiconductor fabs

    India raises incentives for setting up semiconductor fabs
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    Mini

    So far, the incentive was for 65 nanometres but now this restriction has been removed and all sizes will be covered.

    The Modified Scheme for Setting up of Semiconductor Fabs in India has raised a 50 percent flat incentive for all categories. The government had earlier announced 30 to 50 percent incentives for different categories.
    So far, the incentive was for 65 nanometres but now this restriction has been removed and all sizes will be covered.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    semiconductors

    Next Article

    Thai firm Translucia enters India, selects Sunovatech for $3 bn metaverse project

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng