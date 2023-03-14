India proposes to crack down on pre-installed apps, screen major smartphone OS updates

Currently, most smartphones come with pre-installed apps that cannot be deleted, such as Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's app store GetApps, Samsung's payment app Samsung Pay mini and iPhone maker Apple's browser Safari.

The Indian government plans to tell smartphone manufacturers to allow the uninstallation of pre-installed apps, as well as screen major operating system updates, two people in the know informed Reuters, which has also seen a government document in this regard.

As per Reuters, this move will be part of the the proposed new security rules, which the Ministry of Electronics Information Technology (MeitY) is considering amid concerns about spying and abuse of user data, a senior government official said.

"Pre-installed apps can be a weak security point and we want to ensure no foreign nations, including China, are exploiting it. It's a matter of national security," Reuters quoted the official as saying.

However, smartphone makers — including Samsung, Xiaomi, vivo, and Apple — are worried that this could delay or extend launch timelines in the world's second largest smartphone market and lead to losses in business generated from pre-installed apps.

India has ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses since a 2020 border clash between the neighbours, banning more than 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok. It has also intensified scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms, the Reuters report added.

Globally too, many nations have imposed restrictions on the use of technology from Chinese firms like Huawei and Hikvision on fears Beijing could use them to spy on foreign citizens. China denies these allegations.

Under the new rules, smartphone makers will have to provide an uninstall option and new models will be checked for compliance by a lab authorised by the Bureau of Indian Standards agency, two people with knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

The government is also considering mandating screening of every major operating system update before it is rolled out to consumers, one of the people said.

"Majority of smartphones used in India are having pre-installed Apps/Bloatware which poses serious privacy/information security issue(s)," stated a February 8 confidential government record of an IT ministry meeting, seen by Reuters.

The closed-door meeting was attended by representatives from Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple and vivo, the meeting record shows, reported Reuters.

The government has decided to give smartphone makers a year to comply once the rule comes into effect, the date for which has not been fixed yet, the document added.

The companies and India's IT ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India's fast-growing smartphone market is dominated by Chinese players, with Xiaomi and BBK Electronics' vivo and OPPO accounting for almost half of all sales, Counterpoint data shows. South Korea's Samsung has a 20 percent share and Apple has 3 percent.

While European Union regulations require allowing removal of pre-installed apps, it does not have a screening mechanism to check for compliance like India is considering, Reuters added.

An industry executive said some pre-installed apps like the camera are critical to user experience and the government must make a distinction between these and non-essential ones when imposing screening rules.

Smartphone players often sell their devices with proprietary apps, but also sometimes pre-install others with which they have monetisation agreements.

The other worry is more testing could prolong approval timelines for smartphones, a second industry executive said. Currently it takes about 21 weeks for a smartphone and its parts to be tested by the government agency for safety compliance.

"It's a massive hindrance to a company's go-to market strategy," the executive said.

— With Reuters inputs