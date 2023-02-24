India positioned to become AI innovation 'garage' and talent hub for the world: Experts

In the next two to three years, there will likely be a strong focus and increased investment in areas like building data fabric architecture, AI-powered Cyber Assistants, AIOps, deploying trustworthy AI at scale, and applying AI to sustainability.

India's vision for a digital future is set to be fuelled by technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Hybrid Cloud, according to experts from IBM, Zebra Technologies, Verint and Dell Technologies. With the pandemic driving digitisation across industries, the adoption of next-generation technologies is on an upward trajectory, and AI is set to become an essential element in India's growth and augment the capabilities of the workforce.

In a statement, Geeta Gurnani, IBM Technology CTO, and Technical Sales Leader, IBM India & South Asia, said that Indian companies are among the leaders, with 57 percent of IT professionals saying their organisation already actively uses AI. However, limited AI skills and knowledge are the greatest barriers to successful AI adoption, and the need for a robust skilling ecosystem is crucial.

The Indian government has set the right tone to unleash both human and digital potential for the country's socio-economic development. Initiatives like PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 to skill 47 lakh youths digitally on industry 4.0 technologies like AI, IoT, drone and 3D printing are expected to make Indian youth ready for the industry-specific roles, says Rajnish Gupta, VP and Head, India and Subcontinent Business, Zebra Technologies APAC.

Meanwhile, Anil Chawla, India MD, Customer Engagement Solutions, Verint, believes initiatives to skill the young pool of aspirants will be critical to brace operations across industries, including the customer engagement sector. With organisations increasingly investing in next-generation technologies like AI and ML to elevate customer experience, having a talent pool for both Indian and global organisations will further support the organisations in their CX journey.

"As we look at it, having a pool of workforce ready with next-generation technologies, organisations will be able to absorb the right talent required for specific roles like using AI to understand customer sentiments, different dialects, etc.," Chawla said.

The experts also agree that India is well-positioned to become the AI innovation garage and talent hub for the world. In the next two to three years, there will likely be a strong focus and increased investment in areas like building data fabric architecture, AI-powered Cyber Assistants, AIOps, deploying trustworthy AI at scale, and applying AI to sustainability.

"Considering the supply chain, logistics and warehouse industries, organisations are expected to increase investment in technologies like AI, IoT, Mobile technology, big data, and analytics," said Gupta. According to Zebra's Warehouse Vision Study 2022 edition, 27 percent of warehouse operators in India, among other global markets, have already deployed some form of autonomous mobile robots (AMR). In the next five years, this adoption is expected to grow up to 92 percent in India and other APAC markets.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a key technology for innovation, helping modern businesses save time and money by virtually eliminating the manual processes that often prove to be time-consuming and costly. Dell Technologies says it sees the 2020s as a fully data-driven and AI-enabled decade.

As Ramesh Jampula, Vice President, IT, India and APJC Regional CIO, Dell Technologies, says, "This new era is full of bright possibilities for those who can see them. We help customers run AI workloads anywhere they need them and scale AI from proof of concept to production. From speech recognition and recommender systems to medical imaging and improved supply chain management, we’re providing the expertise, IT power, and streamlined solutions organisations need. We’ve spent decades optimising our products, services, and strategic partnerships to empower customers to do their best work."

With the ability to optimise everything from IT management to the customer experience, business leaders are recognising AI as a competitive advantage. AI is quickly changing the landscape, and the technology will make dramatic progress in the near future. According to Jampula, Dell Technologies OEM Solutions is already architecting products to take advantage of future designs and impacting roadmaps. While AI used to be regarded as the future of technological innovation, Dell Technologies now recognises AI as the present. Organisations that wish to remain relevant and competitive must fully adopt and embrace the benefits of AI.

As an organisation with 100 percent AI-enabled solutions, including technical services support, cloud operations, development services, and R&D, India is Verint's second-largest revenue-generating market in the APAC region. Enabling an environment to research and develop further Artificial intelligence will help the overall services sector grow by leaps.

