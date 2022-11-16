India one step closer to adopting uniform charging port for electronic devices

Stakeholders came to a broad consensus at the conference to adopt USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

The Central Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Wednesday announced that it has created a sub-group to study the uniformity of charging ports for electronic devices, including wearables like earphones and smartwatches. Stakeholders agreed to a phased rollout of uniform or common charging ports for successful implementation and simple adoption at a meeting held on Wednesday.

"Industry should overcome inertia in adopting a uniform charging port in the interest of consumer welfare and prevention of avoidable e-waste," said Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary said Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs , while presiding over the meeting.

The task force has been established to look into the consistency of electronic device charging ports. Representatives from corporate organisations like MAIT, FICCI, and ClI, educational institutions like IIT Kanpur and IIT (BHU), Varanasi, and Central Government Ministries such as the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change were present at the conference.

USB Type-C may become the standard

Stakeholders came to a broad consensus at the conference to adopt USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It was also discussed if feature phones would use a different charging port. Further, the sub-group to be established by the Department will look into the viability of a uniform charging port for wearables.

Representatives from business associations, academic organisations, and other entities will be part of the sub-group.

Additionally, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) would carry out an impact assessment to evaluate and investigate any potential effects of standardised charging ports in electronic devices with reference to e-waste.

Stakeholders concurred that a gradual roll-out of the standard charging port is feasible so that the same can be applied by the industry and adopted by consumers harmoniously.

The standardisation of charging ports is a step toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative, which advocates for "mindful and deliberate utilisation" rather than "mindful and wasteful consumption" by people everywhere.

The LiFE mission aims to establish and support the "Pro-Planet People" (P3), a global network of individuals who are committed to embracing and promoting environmentally sustainable lifestyles.

