India on track to achieve its semiconductor goals: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Looking ahead, Chandrasekhar shared that Semicon India 2023 — set to begin on Friday — will provide a platform to showcase the advancements and innovations of India's startup ecosystem in the semiconductor industry.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS, Electronics & IT, believes that India is on track to achieve its goals for the semiconductor sector despite missing the bus on it historically.
“Fairchild Semiconductor wanted to set up a fab unit in India in the 1960s, but due to bureaucratic lethargy we missed this opportunity,” he said during a press conference on Thursday, adding that the sector faced “policy paralysis” from 2006 to 2010.
