India Mobile Congress to be held from October 1 to 4 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 will be a four-day event and will be held from October 1 to October 4 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

IMC is a telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). IMC also includes a technology exhibition and is a bedrock of technology demos with thought leadership participation from across the globe.
This year’s speakers will include Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology;  Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications; K Rajaraman, Chairman, DCC & Secretary (T), Department of Telecommunication; Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited; Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises Limited; and more.
The IMC 2022 will focus on “the evolution path of existing technology and what it holds for businesses and individuals for the future through meaningful dialogues”.
Following are the objectives of the IMC platform:
    • Promoting local manufacturing
    • Fostering international regional cooperation
    • Inspiring inclusive and sustainable development
    • Promoting entrepreneurship and innovation
    • Driving foreign and local investments
    • Pushing for a greater number of technology exports
    • Facilitating supportive regulatory and policy frameworks
    • Encouraging R&D in the telecom and technology sectors
      • IMC has partnered with Airtel, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Jio, STL, Intel, AMD and others for this year’s event. Further updates about the event are available on IMC’s official website and on its social media channels.
