India India leads the world in AI adoption, thanks to COVID-19 Updated : December 09, 2020 04:24 PM IST To get the best out of AI, businesses need to start viewing it as a necessity rather than a luxury and weave it into the organisational fabric. AI adoption in India was led by the travel and hospitality sector with 89 percent of the surveyed firms doing so. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.