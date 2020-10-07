  • SENSEX
India, Japan finalise pact for cooperation in 5G tech, AI and critical information infra

Updated : October 07, 2020 05:16 PM IST

The two strategic partners vowed to further broadbase their ties including in the Indo-Pacific region.
Japan agreed to be the lead partner in the connectivity pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI).
The IPOI is an India-backed framework aimed at making meaningful efforts to create a safe and secure maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific.
