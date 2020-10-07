India India, Japan finalise pact for cooperation in 5G tech, AI and critical information infra Updated : October 07, 2020 05:16 PM IST The two strategic partners vowed to further broadbase their ties including in the Indo-Pacific region. Japan agreed to be the lead partner in the connectivity pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI). The IPOI is an India-backed framework aimed at making meaningful efforts to create a safe and secure maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.