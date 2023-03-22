India is travelling from being a consumer of technology to an exporter: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The conclave is said to feature special addresses by Ministers from various countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Congo, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Iran. These addresses will provide a platform for the ministers to share their insights and experiences in promoting innovation in the telecommunications sector in their respective countries.

Communication Ministers from various countries participated in a conclave on 'Enabling Innovation in Telecommunications to Ensure Digital Transformation of the Society.' The meeting aimed to identify ways to promote innovation in the telecommunications sector, which will further the goal of the digital transformation of society.

During the conclave, Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Communication Minister, along with Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), will unveil a 'Coffee Table Book' on ITU At India. The book highlights ITU's contributions to the growth and development of telecommunications in India.

Vaishnaw spoke on India's ambitions for technology export. Vaishnaw highlighted that India is now in a position where it is developing products and technologies in a range of industries, including defence, steel, railways, and renewable energy. He added that India is embarking upon ambitious goals and is quickly transitioning from being a consumer of technology to an exporter of technology.

He also shared that Indian engineers and academicians have managed to secure over 127 patents on 6G technology, which are likely to be in high demand globally.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 6G vision document of the country and said initiatives around 6G within six months of the 5G rollout show India's confidence.

Vaishnaw also touched on the topic of Digital Economy Regulations during the conclave. He emphasised that regulations for the digital economy need to be different from those of the older economy. He stressed the importance of restructuring the regulatory structure and rewriting laws and rules for the regulation of the digital economy. Vaishnaw cautioned against blindly copying regulations from other countries and highlighted the need to be sensitive to Indian realities.

India's digital economy is growing rapidly, and many countries are looking to Indian laws as a template. India is set to become a leader in the digital economy, and Vaishnaw's insights into the need for a new regulatory structure will help ensure that India's growth in this sector is sustainable and beneficial for all.

In addition, the conclave is said to feature special addresses by Ministers from various countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Congo, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Iran. These addresses will provide a platform for the ministers to share their insights and experiences in promoting innovation in the telecommunications sector in their respective countries.