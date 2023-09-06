India is not just exporting tech talent but innovation too, says PM Modi: Moneycontrol exclusive

Be it UPI, Aadhaar or ONDC, India is building digital applications at scale using public infrastructure, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi says reflects not just the nation’s tech talent but also the ability to carry about technological innovations.

“For a long time, India was globally known for its tech talent. Today, it is known for both its tech talent and tech prowess, especially in digital public infrastructure. As you mentioned, a number of initiatives and platforms that took off over the last nine years are having a multiplier effect on the economy. However, India’s tech revolution has not only had an economic impact but also a deep social impact,” PM Modi told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview

He pointed out that for India, technology is a means to empower people, reach the unreached and take growth and welfare to the last mile — a human-centric model.

Today, due to the Jan Dhan – Aadhaar – Mobile (JAM) Trinity, even the poorest and the most vulnerable are feeling empowered because no one can snatch their rights away. The way technology helped the government reach crores of people during the pandemic with assistance will always be remembered, he said.

As foreign delegates are visiting India for the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister said, they are amazed to see street vendors asking customers to pay through a QR code through UPI.

“No wonder, India accounted for almost half of the real-time digital transactions that happened in the world! Even other countries are keen on associating with the UPI, so much so that Indians find themselves having the option of paying through UPI even outside India!”

His interaction with Moneycontrol happened on the same day when National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) MD and CEO Dilip Asbe said India may soon touch 100 billion Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions a month.

PM Modi also said lakhs of small entrepreneurs are getting the benefit of having a level playing field in becoming a part of public procurement through the Government e-Marketplace. Meanwhile, during the pandemic, it was a tech platform COWIN which helped take over 200 crore vaccine doses to the people, free of cost. “We also made the platform open-source for the whole world to use,” he added.

The Prime Minister also listed out several other tech initiatives that have made the life of the common man much easier and is also leading to a global impact.

For instance, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is a futuristic initiative that will revolutionise the tech field by creating a level playing field on digital platforms for a number of different stakeholders, he said.

“Drones empowering people with property rights through SWAMITVA scheme, our surge to over a century of unicorns – there are a number of other such achievements that we can discuss. But the important thing is the impact this is having on the world,” he added.

PM Modi said after looking at India, countries of the Global South are excited about the opportunity of empowering the poor at a much faster rate, without any leakages, due to technology. This will give momentum to their growth.

“Further, having been recognised for our abilities in the tech domain, India’s vision for the future of global technology is being welcomed at various global platforms. For example, during our G20 Presidency, a framework to govern digital public infrastructure has been adopted by the Digital Economy Ministers, laying the foundations for the One Future Alliance.”

The Prime Minister also mentioned that whether it is crypto or cyber terrorism, India’s call for global cooperation on approaching tech-related issues is seen as credible. It’s because it is a nation that has a deep experience in innovation and adoption of technology in the public domain.