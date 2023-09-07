India invites public feedback on draft guidelines to combat online dark patterns

To protect consumers from deceptive practices prevalent in the digital realm, the Centre has called upon the public to provide feedback on the draft guidelines aimed at preventing and regulating online dark patterns.

The draft guidelines, released by the Department of Consumer Affairs , shine a light on the deceptive strategies used by online platforms, known as dark patterns, that run contrary to the interests of consumers. These dark patterns include manipulative techniques employed by websites and apps to coax users into actions they may not intend to take, such as making unintended purchases or divulging personal information.

Under the guidelines, around 10 dark patterns have been specified. They are: false urgency, basket sneaking, confirm shaming, forced action, subscription trap, interface interference, bait and switch, drip pricing, disguised advertisement and nagging.

"False Urgency" means falsely stating or implying the sense of urgency or scarcity so as to mislead a user into making an immediate purchase or take an immediate action, which may lead to a purchase.

"Basket sneaking" means inclusion of additional items such as products, services, payments to charity/donation at the time of checkout from a platform, without the consent of the user, such that the total amount payable by the user is higher than the amount payable for the products and/or services chosen by the user.

"Confirm shaming" means using a phrase, video, audio or any other means to create a sense of fear, shame, ridicule or guilt in the mind of the user, so as to nudge the user to act in a certain way that results in the user purchasing a product or service from the platform or continuing a subscription.

"Forced action" means forcing a user into to buying any additional goods or subscribe or sign up for an unrelated service, in order to buy or subscribe to the product/service as originally intended by the user.

"Subscription trap" means the process of making cancellation of a paid subscription impossible or a complex and lengthy process, including similar other practices.

"Interface interference" means a design element that manipulates the user interface in ways that (a) highlights certain specific information; and (b) obscures other relevant information relative to the other information; to misdirect a user from taking an action desired by her.

"Bait and switch" means the practice of advertising a particular outcome based on the user's action but deceptively serving an alternate outcome.

"Drip pricing" means a practice whereby elements of prices are not revealed upfront or are revealed surreptitiously within the user experience; and/or other such practices.

"Disguised advertisement" means a practice of posing, and masking advertisements as other types of content such as user-generated content or new articles or false advertisements.

Whereas "Nagging" means a dark pattern due to which users face an overload of requests, information, options, or interruptions; unrelated to the intended purchase of goods or services, which disrupts the intended transaction.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has initiated a comprehensive public consultation process, inviting comments and suggestions from concerned citizens, experts, and stakeholders. This opportunity for public input will remain open until October 5, 2023.

Online dark patterns are already defined under the EU's Digital Services Act , California's Privacy Rights Act and the OECD Committee on Consumer Policy. The Norwegian Consumer Authority had acted against Amazon for keeping the route to unsubscribe from service as inordinately longer than the subscription itself, while the United States had asked the online game Fortnite to refund $245 million to consumers for charging money without consent, secretly saving credit card information and for a confusing purchase process resulting in unwanted charges.

