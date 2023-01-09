India inches closer to 'one nation, one charger’ as BIS unveils new standards

Other than the common USB Type C charger rule, BIS has set the standard for TVs so that set-top boxes will no longer be required to view free-to-air channels like Doordarshan's bouquet. BIS has also streamlined the video surveillance system to help the common person choose the correct device from a confusing mix of gadgets.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standard body of India, on Monday, January 9, published three new Indian standards in the area of electronic devices. According to BIS, the first Indian standard is for digital television receivers with built-in satellite tuners; the second is for USB Type C receptacles, plug and cables; and the third is for video surveillance systems (VSSs).

Digital television receivers with built-in satellite tuners

The TV sets manufactured as per this Indian standard would enable reception of free-to-air TV and radio channels just by connecting a dish antenna with the LNB (a receiving device) mounted on a suitable place, at the rooftop or wall of the building.

This would facilitate the transmission of information about government initiatives, schemes, the educational content of Doordarshan as well as its range of Indian cultural programmes to a wide segment of the population.

At present, television viewers in the country need to purchase a set-top box for viewing various paid and free-to-air (non-encrypted) channels, including the Doordarshan channels.

However, Doordarshan is in the process of phasing out analog transmission. Free-to-air channels will continue to be broadcast using digital satellite transmission by Doordarshan. To enable the reception of these free-to-air channels without using a set-top box, there is a need for television receivers with an inbuilt suitable satellite tuner.

USB Type C receptacles, plug and cables

This standard would provide common charging solutions for smartphones and other electronic devices sold in the country. This would reduce the number of chargers per consumer as they would no longer need to buy diﬀerent chargers for every new device.

Currently, consumers need diﬀerent chargers for different gadgets due to incompatibility of ports, leading to extra expenditure, an increase in e-waste, and plenty of inconvenience.

Video surveillance system

The standard provides a detailed outline of all aspects of a VSS, such as requirements for its components like camera devices, interfaces, system requirements, and tests to ascertain the image quality of the camera devices and also specific guidelines on eﬃcient installation of the system.

Considering the constantly evolving technology in the security industry and the confusing array of options of VSSs to choose from, it has become a headache for the common person, be it the installers/specifiers/users, to pick the right set of VSS that exactly ﬁts his intended use.

