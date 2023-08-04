India, home to Meta’s largest consumer base across Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Meta, while relying on its massive user base, is now betting on video content, especially through Reels, to bring brands and advertisers in India onto the platform. This will help the company monetise the Reels.

India is home to the largest consumer base for social media giant Meta’s apps across Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Meta also has the highest creator base and video consumption across markets. This makes India a ‘very pivotal part’ of Meta’s global growth strategy, Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads business for Meta India told CNBC-TV18.

To bank on this massive user base, Meta is now betting on video content, especially through Reels, to bring brands and advertisers in India onto the platform. This in turn will help Meta monetise Reels. Srinivas says the company's endeavour now is to work with advertisers and help them collaborate with creators to leverage engagement of Reels.

“Eight out of 10 Diwali shoppers last year saw a video on one of Meta's surfaces. We’re seeing that consumers, as they browse and shop, etc, are spending more time on surfaces like Reels . So, we had this program called Made on Reels where we wanted to work with large businesses, to almost show what Reels could do for them. What we noticed across almost a dozen campaigns, that every business saw an incremental rise in engagement using reels and many more are in the anvil as speak," Srinivas said.

So, we are trying to encourage more advertisers to adopt Reels because this is where audiences are,” Srinivas said.

Meta launched Reels three years ago, and started monetizing the platform, a year later. According to Srinivas, Reels was running globally at an annual revenue run rate of $3 billion only last fall, which tripled to $10 billion in the summer.

Creators will also play a key role in this direction for Meta, with India having the largest creator base. Meta has been running programs like Born on Instagram to upskill creators and make Instagram a robust platform for them to create on. This also provides brands the opportunity to work with creators to advertise their offerings. Srinivas stated that creators play an important role as per a study commissioned by Meta because two-thirds of shoppers were inspired by a creator to buy something.

Srinivas also spoke on Meta’s latest offering ‘ Threads ’, which saw its user base surge over 100 million within days of launch. Srinivas said that the app has taken off globally with downloads and engagement being above the company’s internal benchmarks. Now, the focus for Meta will be to get the right product features to be able to offer value on Threads for creators, celebrities, and users in general.