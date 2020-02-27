India has highest number of 18-24 year-old Spotify users
Updated : February 27, 2020 08:58 PM IST
Spotify completes one year of operations in the country on Thursday and since its debut, Spotify has been streamed in nearly 2,300 cities in India.
While GenZ and millennials drive the most streams on popular music genres -- film music, international pop, and Punjabi non-film music, it's the 35-44 year old users who listen the most to local, vs. international music.
'Senorita' by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello is the most streamed track across the country for the 55 and above age group.