India gets 40 applications under PLI scheme for IT hardware

The government has received 40 applications for IT hardware manufacturing under PLI Scheme 2.0, which aims to boost local production, create jobs, and reduce imports. Notable companies like HP, Dell, Lenovo will manufacture laptops under the scheme. The scheme targets substantial investments, export potential, and up to 75% localisation.

By Ashmit Kumar  Aug 31, 2023 2:29:27 PM IST (Updated)

The government has received 40 applications for the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware for manufacturing laptops, PCs and servers, after the deadline for applying ended at 11.59 pm on Wednesday, August 30.

The Union Cabinet authorised a Rs 17,000-crore incentive in May to stimulate local manufacturing of IT hardware such as tablets and laptops, and the scheme is expected to create Rs 4.7 lakh crore in incremental production over a six-year period.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that applicants will be shortlisted as per scheme guidelines within the approved outlay. The scheme is also expected to bring in incremental investments to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore, and create 75,000 jobs, sources said.
On Wednesday, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the applicants have expressed interest in manufacturing and bringing in supply chains. Vaishnaw had noted that companies like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Thompson, Acer, and Asus will be manufacturing laptops under the scheme. Whereas, HP, VVDN, Lenovo will be manufacturing servers.
Apple not interested
Vaishnaw also said that Apple has not applied under the PLI framework. This move should see a significant reduction in the import of laptops and PCs, Vaishnaw said, adding that “import restrictions are not a worry anymore.”
Three very large manufacturing facilities are also expected to be set up, which will not only cater to India but will also look at exports. According to Vaishnaw, the potential of localisation can be up to 75 percent through this.
First Published: Aug 31, 2023 1:47 PM IST
