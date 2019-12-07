#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

India eyes tariffs on internet economy as global moratorium on digital tax end next week

Updated : December 07, 2019 01:50 PM IST

Since 1998, the World Trade Organization (WTO) members have renewed a ban on import duties on so-called "electronic transmissions", worth up to $255 billion a year by one estimate.
A proposal backed by 21 countries including China and Canada seeks to extend the ban for at least six months when it expires at year-end.
At the top of the scale, a recent UN report said potential annual tariff revenue losses could be up to $10.4 billion a year, with more than $10 billion lost by WTO developing countries.
India eyes tariffs on internet economy as global moratorium on digital tax end next week
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

US revamps H-1B visa process, says applications to be accepted from April 1, 2020

US revamps H-1B visa process, says applications to be accepted from April 1, 2020

ISRO to launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites on December 11

ISRO to launch of RISAT-2BR1 and 9 commercial satellites on December 11

Markets this week: Nifty down 1%; Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS top gainers; Yes Bank dips 19%

Markets this week: Nifty down 1%; Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS top gainers; Yes Bank dips 19%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV