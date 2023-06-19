India's electronics manufacturing falling short of target, estimates pegged at USD 225 billion

While the government aimed to achieve exports worth $105 to 130 billion, estimates suggest that the actual figure is expected to range between $58 and 69 billion.

India's goal of achieving $300 billion in electronics manufacturing production by the fiscal year 2025-2026 is likely to remain unmet, according to industry insiders.

In January 2022, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released a vision document outlining this target. However, current estimates suggest that the country may only reach $225 billion in production by the specified timeframe.

One of the significant factors contributing to this potential shortfall is the non-participation of Chinese manufacturers in exports. Following geopolitical tensions, the Indian government has taken measures to reduce its reliance on Chinese technology, effectively imposing self-imposed sanctions. Consequently, the absence of Chinese manufacturers in the export market is projected to result in a $26 billion deficit in mobile phone production.

Furthermore, the electronics industry in India is grappling with a significant shortfall in domestic demand. The majority of IT hardware consumed in the country is imported, indicating a lack of progress in domestic manufacturing . This challenge has resulted in a depressed manufacturing sector and hindered the nation's ability to meet its ambitious production targets.

Although the situation appears daunting, there are some positive indicators within specific sectors. Consumer electronics, wearables, and automotive electronics have demonstrated robust performance and are contributing to the overall growth of the industry. However, the production of electronic components for white goods — particularly LED technology — is not receiving adequate support from the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme . To address this, industry experts suggest the need for an independent PLI program specifically targeting electronic components.

In addition to falling short in manufacturing production, India is also facing challenges in meeting its electronics export targets. While the government aimed to achieve exports worth $105 to 130 billion, estimates suggest that the actual figure is expected to range between $58 and 69 billion. This discrepancy highlights the need for a comprehensive evaluation of current export strategies and the identification of measures to bolster India's position in the global market.

It is essential to note that these assessments were made before the recent revision of the PLI scheme for IT hardware.