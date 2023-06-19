India's electronics manufacturing falling short of target, estimates pegged at USD 225 billion

While the government aimed to achieve exports worth $105 to 130 billion, estimates suggest that the actual figure is expected to range between $58 and 69 billion.

India's goal of achieving $300 billion in electronics manufacturing production by the fiscal year 2025-2026 is likely to remain unmet, according to industry insiders.

In January 2022, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released a vision document outlining this target. However, current estimates suggest that the country may only reach $225 billion in production by the specified timeframe.

One of the significant factors contributing to this potential shortfall is the non-participation of Chinese manufacturers in exports. Following geopolitical tensions, the Indian government has taken measures to reduce its reliance on Chinese technology, effectively imposing self-imposed sanctions. Consequently, the absence of Chinese manufacturers in the export market is projected to result in a $26 billion deficit in mobile phone production.