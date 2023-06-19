CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsIndia's electronics manufacturing falling short of target, estimates pegged at USD 225 billion

India's electronics manufacturing falling short of target, estimates pegged at USD 225 billion

India's electronics manufacturing falling short of target, estimates pegged at USD 225 billion
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ashmit Kumar  Jun 19, 2023 5:47:29 PM IST (Published)

While the government aimed to achieve exports worth $105 to 130 billion, estimates suggest that the actual figure is expected to range between $58 and 69 billion.

India's goal of achieving $300 billion in electronics manufacturing production by the fiscal year 2025-2026 is likely to remain unmet, according to industry insiders.

In January 2022, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released a vision document outlining this target. However, current estimates suggest that the country may only reach $225 billion in production by the specified timeframe.
One of the significant factors contributing to this potential shortfall is the non-participation of Chinese manufacturers in exports. Following geopolitical tensions, the Indian government has taken measures to reduce its reliance on Chinese technology, effectively imposing self-imposed sanctions. Consequently, the absence of Chinese manufacturers in the export market is projected to result in a $26 billion deficit in mobile phone production.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X