After EU, India could move to a standardised charger for all electronic devices

By Pihu Yadav

Mini During the meeting, sector-specific organisations will assess the possibility of ending the use of multiple chargers in India and reducing the burden on consumers besides preventing e-waste.

The government will hold a meeting with industry stakeholders on Wednesday to explore the option of adopting a common charger for mobile phones and other portable electronic devices. The meeting, to be chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, will be attended by manufacturers of portable electronic devices, including laptops and mobiles.

During the meeting, sector-specific organisations will assess the possibility of ending the use of multiple chargers in India and reducing the burden on consumers besides preventing e-waste. This is something that smartphone companies have been actively working towards.

In 2016, the USB Type-C was introduced to the public and soon was adopted by the smartphone industry, especially by brands like Samsung and OnePlus. That was the first step towards a more sustainable future — to have a standardised charger across brands. Today, barring Apple’s iPhone, all other smartphones use the USB Type-C connector.

There are disparities in the charging speeds that these adapters provide and only the compatible phones can be charged at those high speeds but that does not take away the fact that they can still be used to power other devices, even if it is at a lower speed. The solution is not perfect, more so when smartphones are in cut-throat competition with one another, trying to be the best in the market with the highest specs possible, which includes super-fast charging, but we are getting there.

According to the United Nations University, over 3,000 kilo tonnes (kt) of e-waste was generated in India in 2019 alone. Out of that, only 30 kt was formally collected. Standardising the charging port to avoid the need of having multiple chargers in a single household, might seem like a small step but it can go a long way.

This is the same reason why most companies also stopped providing charging bricks in the box. The first one to do so was Apple and others followed. While it does sound like a sensible decision, the cables in the box were now Type-C to Type-C instead of the traditional Type-A to Type-C and users were still forced to buy a new adapter.

But once you did that, you were good for as long as the adapter was functional. And this could power your smartphone, your tablets, your Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones and more. Even the newest Kindle Paperwhite has adopted the USB Type-C port for charging. However, the old ones in the market are still using the micro-USB. Apple also has support for Type-C charging for its iPads and the MacBooks. Though the MacBooks have gone back to MagSafe charging. The laptops still have Type-C ports capable of power delivery.

In June, the European Union mandated that USB Type-C be adopted as the standard charging port across all electronic devices being sold in the region starting autumn 2024. A similar demand is in the offing in the US as well.

Rumours suggest that iPhone could either make the switch in 2023 or go completely portless and rely solely on wireless charging instead of bringing in the Type-C port.

In the smartphone sector, it is only Apple who will be impacted by such a decision but it is about more than just smartphones. The laptop — an electronic device that is widely used on a daily basis — also lacks standardisation in charging ports. You could easily find different charging ports across models from the same company. But brands like Dell, Asus, Lenovo and HP have adopted Type-C, mostly in their higher-end notebooks and ultrabooks.

Another sector that could face consequences is the portable speaker sector, which still uses micro-USB as a standard for most brands. Moreover, what happens to the devices that do not comply with the set standard?

The meeting follows the concept of LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the UN Climate Change Conference in November 2021. Adding to that, India is also committed to reducing the emission intensity of the GDP by 45 percent by 2030 to fight climate change.