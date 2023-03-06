IBM has been a long-standing player in the Indian technology industry, with a strong presence across various sectors. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India, has reiterated the company's commitment to the Indian market, stating that India continues to be a priority area for IBM. He further added that IBM India is very much a part of IBM's growth engine, and the company has seen record growth in India in double digits, and they expect that to continue.

Despite the challenging business environment, IBM India has not stopped hiring, and the company continues to see India as a driver of innovation, Patel said. IBM India has been working with a lot of manufacturing and retail clients and two major telcos are their clients, while nine out of ten banks work on IBM systems. So, the company is very much ingrained into the core fabric of the industries powering India on a daily basis, he added.

IBM India sees huge potential for hybrid cloud and believes that it will enable clients to move their apps and data seamlessly across clouds and systems. The company is optimistic about the Indian market and believes that hybrid cloud will be a game-changer for businesses in India.